Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $129,334.47 and $18.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

