LMR Partners LLP Acquires 111,675 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,675 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after acquiring an additional 581,600 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

