LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of PRPL opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

