LMR Partners LLP Buys 10,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after buying an additional 334,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $158.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.24 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.