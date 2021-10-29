LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 50,000 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

