LMR Partners LLP Has $9.55 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Athene worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

Athene stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.