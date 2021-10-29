LMR Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 329.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Fiverr International worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $174.02 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.91.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

