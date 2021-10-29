LMR Partners LLP Takes $4.95 Million Position in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTECU. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTECU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

