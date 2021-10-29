LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 383,400 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $33,229,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $184,947,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $42,647,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global stock opened at 8.23 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 7.16 and a one year high of 18.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.27.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.