Lobstex Price Tops $0.0763 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $517,948.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,686,774 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.