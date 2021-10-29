LOCGame Price Up 64.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and $1.45 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 43,375,991 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

