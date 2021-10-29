Loopring (LRC) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $679.15 million and $598.83 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00243817 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00099007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,208,249 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

