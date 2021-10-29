Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3,601.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $122,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $231.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

