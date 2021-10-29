LPL Financial LLC Acquires 20,213 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,076,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 55,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.