LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,579 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 113.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,823,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,953,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period.

FDVV opened at $39.10 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

