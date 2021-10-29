LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,982 Shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 10.62% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of RNLC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

