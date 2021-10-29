LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.82% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 53.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASG stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

