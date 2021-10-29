LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.27% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38.

