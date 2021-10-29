LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.95% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 697.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $91.21.

