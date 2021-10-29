LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.30% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLLV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $48.88 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11.

