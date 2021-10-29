LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.19% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBJ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

