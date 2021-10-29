LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $201.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

