LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $157,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,750. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.43, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

