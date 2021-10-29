LPL Financial LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.98% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

