LPL Financial LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.22% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27.

