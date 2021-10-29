LPL Financial LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NetEase by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

