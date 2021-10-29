LPL Financial LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after buying an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $24,971,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,140,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

