LPL Financial LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $15.98 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

