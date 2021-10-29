LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 156,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

INTF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $31.59.

