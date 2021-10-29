LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $123.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.