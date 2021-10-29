LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $87,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $124.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

