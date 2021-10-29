Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,955. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SILK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after buying an additional 262,376 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.