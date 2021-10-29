Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. 66,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,816. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.