Lympo Market Token (LMT) Trading 21.7% Higher This Week

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $174,864.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.15 or 1.00413253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.88 or 0.06992821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021437 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

