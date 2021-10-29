M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 463,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

