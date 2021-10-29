Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 19,141 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of MongoDB worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $504.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $525.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

