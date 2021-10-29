Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 214,082 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Equity Commonwealth worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

