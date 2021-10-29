Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 241,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,521,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

CHK opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

