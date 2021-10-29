Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.31 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

