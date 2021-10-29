Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 285,512 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.52% of Earthstone Energy worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ESTE opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

