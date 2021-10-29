Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6,481.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of ChampionX worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

CHX stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.