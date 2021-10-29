Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $59.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. Truist lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

