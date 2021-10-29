Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 52,587 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

