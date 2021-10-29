Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

