Magna International (MG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.77 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion.

Magna International stock opened at C$99.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$65.92 and a twelve month high of C$126.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

MG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.25.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

