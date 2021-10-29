Magna International (MGA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGA stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21. Magna International has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on MGA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

