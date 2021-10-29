Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 86,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

