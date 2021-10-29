Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.87. 142,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.