Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 81,806.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

