Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.82% of Manhattan Associates worth $75,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.43.

MANH stock opened at $181.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

